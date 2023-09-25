A MAN has died after emergency services were called to an incident involving three people in difficulty in the sea
Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are among those called to the scene, close to The Esplanade, on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman from East of England Ambulance Service said multiple emergency response vehicles were sent to assist, including several ambulances, an air ambulance, hazardous response and a rapid response vehicle.
It is understood the incident involved a kite surfer and others in the sea.
Essex Police has since confirmed a man in his 70s died at the scene.
A spokesman said: "We were called by ambulance service colleagues shortly before 12.50pm on Sunday 24 September following concern for the welfare of a man at The Esplanade, Frinton.
"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man 70s died at the scene."
