Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are among those called to the scene, close to The Esplanade, on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from East of England Ambulance Service said multiple emergency response vehicles were sent to assist, including several ambulances, an air ambulance, hazardous response and a rapid response vehicle.

It is understood the incident involved a kite surfer and others in the sea.

Essex Police has since confirmed a man in his 70s died at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called by ambulance service colleagues shortly before 12.50pm on Sunday 24 September following concern for the welfare of a man at The Esplanade, Frinton.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man 70s died at the scene."