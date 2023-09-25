Essex Police officers reported a Vauxhall Combo failed to stop for them on the A12, between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel, at about 12.15pm on Sunday.

It was then reported the vehicle continued without stopping through Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Woodham Mortimer, Danbury, and Chelmsford before being brought to a safe and successful stop on the A12 at Witham North.

A collision between the car and an unmarked police vehicle caused significant damage and one officer sustained minor injuries as a result, though no-one was seriously injured.

A 46-year-old, of Grays, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and drug driving, while a 17-year-old, also of Grays, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a public order offence.

A spokesman for the police force said: “We know that due to the time and nature of the incident, this would have attracted attention and concerned members of the public, but we have arrested two people who are both currently in custody.

“We’d ask anyone who was in this area of north Essex area to check their dash cams to see if they have captured any part of this incident or anything that would help our investigation and to contact us.”

Reports can be made by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 493 of September 24.