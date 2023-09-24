The 31-year-old left a centre for vulnerable mothers and children in Colindale, north-west London, with her three-year-old daughter and newborn baby son despite protests from staff.

The Metropolitan Police said she left the centre around 7.40pm on Tuesday and put the children in a blue Ford Fiesta which drove away "at speed".

The children were found at an address in Harwich in Essex today (24/9).

They were both taken into police protection and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are continuing to search for Ms Kelly, who has links to Thurrock in Essex and Havering, east London.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “We are very pleased, and of course relieved, to have found the two children after an extensive enquiries over the past few days.

“They are safe and well and receiving precautionary medical attention.

“Jamie-Leigh was not present and our work to locate her continues.

“I urge anyone who may have helped facilitate the movement of the children, or who may be assisting Jamie-Leigh with transport or accommodation, to come forward to police now. Call 999 or go to a police station immediately.

“Jamie-Leigh, I continue my direct appeal to you to contact us.

“We are asking you to please pick up the phone and have a conversation with us so we can meet with you.

“Please contact us on 020 7175 0793 or go to a police station as quickly as possible.”

A 63-year-old woman was arrested at the address in Essex on suspicion of child abduction, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

She remains in custody at an east London police station.

Two other people – a 52-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman - have been charged in connection with the investigation.

They are due to appear in court tomorrow.