Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are among those called to the scene, close to The Esplanade, on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from East of England Ambulance Service said multiple emergency response vehicles were sent to assist, including several ambulances, an air ambulance, hazardous response and a rapid response vehicle.

A coastguard spokesman said: "I can confirm that HM Coastguard was called at 11.12am to report of a kite surfer in the water.

"Clacton RNLI lifeboat attended alongside Coastguard Rescue Teams from Walton and West Mersea and a Coastguard rescue helicopter."

An RNLI spokesman said: "We can confirm Clacton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 David Porter MPS was launched at midday on Sunday to reports of three people in the water at Walton."

More to follow

In August, emergency services were called to Frinton beach after a young girl collapsed on the seafront.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

Paramedics and police officers had rushed to the beach around noon that day, working together to help the girl.

The patient was then transported to Colchester Hospital for further treatment.