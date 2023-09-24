The vibrant celebration of the Hindu elephant god took place on West Beach, next to Clacton Pier, on Sunday.

It marked the end of ten days of prayer and celebration of the birth of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Offerings were made to the god of wisdom and prosperity and statues of the elephant god were immersed in the sea.

The event was organised by the Shree Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in London.

It attracted hundreds of people and guests, who were also treated to free lunches.

Sushila Karia, from the Hindu Cultural and Heritage Centre in Coan Avenue, Clacton, says it is a wonderful occasion for visitors and local people.