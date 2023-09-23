The 999 BSL connects deaf people to British Sign Language interpreters remotely through an app or a web-based platform.

If a deaf person were to see a crime in progress or an emergency, they can quickly report it and the interpreter will relay the conversation to a call handler.

999 BSL is available to download as a smartphone app on iOS and Android and can also be accessed online.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If it’s not an emergency, you can report crime and anti-social behaviour or provide information about criminal activity online at http://esxpol.uk/iW86S

"This allows our call-handlers to provide immediate responses to those who do find themselves in an emergency situation.

"#HelpUsHelpYou by checking out all the different ways you can contact us to report crime and anti-social behaviour incidents, which are not happening right now, at http://esxpol.uk/SuhZE"