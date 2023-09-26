Thomas Petley, from Ramsey, died in his sleep on April 21 last year aged just 20.

The former Tendring Technology College student had also been a Harwich Fire Cadet and completed his Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver awards.

As a young child, Tom attended primary school in Great Oakley.

From the age of 16, he had been a member of Dovercourt’s Beach Patrol.

More than a year after his death, Tom’s family has organised a charity event in his honour.

The event aims to raise funds to provide heart screening for local young people aged 14 to 35.

It will include musical performances from Spitfire and Danny Paterson.

Taking place on October 14, the event will be held at Little Oakley Memorial Club.

It will begin at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £10.

In April, Tom’s brother Matt Ladkin, a former PSCO in Clacton, ran the London Marathon in memory of his brother.

Twelve members of Tendring Beach Patrol also walked the coastline from Brightlingsea to Dovercourt, raising more than £1,000 for Cardiac Risk in the Young earlier this month.