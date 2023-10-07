Nacho, Lola, Parker were taken from a home in East Park, Old Harlow, on Monday, before they were eventually retrieved.

After being found, however, it was soon established the poor pooches had suffered injuries, so owner Cherie rushed them to the vets.

Lola and Parker quickly received treatment and before too long were allowed to return home, where they are now recovering.

Local support - Nacho, Lola, and Parker's Go Fund me page passed its £600 target (Image: Public)

Tragically, Nacho, however, died as a result of their injuries, leaving Cherie and her daughters extremely upset.

Carly Moore, aged 44, is a close friend of Cherie and has since started a GoFundMe page with a view of raising £600 to help cover the cost of Nacho's vet bill and crematon.

Remarkably, the page has already rasied £1,425.

After the bill has been covered and their property made secure, the remaining money will be donated to Mutts In Distress.

The charitable organisation rescues dogs from pounds who would otherwise be put down before helping rehome them.

Cherie, her family, and Carly are all delighted with the response to the campaign and the support they have received since the ordeal.

Carly said: "After some friends and family were wanting to help, a friend suggested we set up the Go Fund Me Fundraiser, we set the goal at £600 to cover the Vet bill."

Cherie’s daughter, Jessie, aged 18, said: “We are grateful for what we have [received], we just want justice for our little man [Nacho].”

Cydnie, aged 24, is another daughter of Cherie, and was taken aback by the response.

She said: “I was blown away to see that we exceeded our target, we are so grateful for everyone's kindness and support."

Essex Police has now confirmed it is investigating reports of a burglary in East Park.

A spokesman said: "We were called to East Park in Harlow at around 1pm on Monday, 18 September following reports of a residential burglary.

“During the burglary, three dogs were stolen from the property and later recovered. Sadly, one of the dogs died after sustaining injuries.

"Mark Linford, 45 of Aston Lane, Stevenage appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 20 September, charged with one count of burglary dwelling and three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 October."

If you would like to donate to the Go Fund Me page, you can do so by visiting the link gofundme.com/f/tragic-loss-of-dear-little-nacho.