On September 28, Tendring Council and the Department for Work and Pensions will be hosting the Tendring Jobs and Skills Fair.

The event, based at Clacton Town Hall, aims to help residents find a new career by giving them the chance to learn new skills or to aid locals in finding current job vacancies.

50 organisations, such as Essex Highways, Colchester Institute, The Range, NHS, Essex County Council and Lifehouse Spa and Hotel, will be exhibiting stands with interactive activities and information.

Activities available on the day will give guests the chance to learn about lighting technician skills, vehicle maintenance skills and much more.

There will also be a plethora of information about a range of Army vehicles which will be at the event.

Skills - One of the organisations at the past Tendring Jobs and Skills Fair teaching bricklaying (Image: Tendring District Council)

Lee Heley, Tendring Council's corporate director for place and economy, said: “There are hundreds of jobs just waiting to be filled, and this event is the perfect way to find a role that suits you,

“But beyond just browsing vacancies and filling out an application, you can try your hand at many of the roles and get a feel for what career might suit you.

"You might surprise yourself with a new skill that you enjoy or have natural aptitude for.”

Eric Payne, the customer service leader for Tendring Jobcentre Plus, added: “The Tendring Skills Fair is the perfect opportunity for local residents to learn about what work is available across a wide range of sectors; benefiting job seekers, those wanting to develop their skills, or seeking alternative careers.”