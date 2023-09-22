Witham’s own, Olly Murs has revealed he will be going on tour with Take That for their This Life tour next year.

Olly will be travelling around the UK and Ireland for the exciting tour with the pop legends.

He will join the famous band throughout their whole tour, starting in Sheffield in April and ending in Bristol in June.

Take That is made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Olly only recently finished his own tour, titled Marry Me, in which he put on an incredible performance for home fans at Colchester Castle Park.

Legends: Take That (Image: PA Wire)

In the announcement on social media, Olly Murs quoted Take That and said: “Today this could be the greatest day of our lives.

“Wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends, Take That.

“What a tour this is going to be. Gunna be a special.”

Gary Barlow shared his excitement for the tour on his appearance on BBC Radio Two with host Zoe Ball.

He said: "We're really excited, we haven't been on tour in years and we're very excited and we have a special guest joining us for the whole tour.

"It's my friend, our friend, Olly Murs everybody. We're obviously very happy.

"Our tour supports we want them to be very friendly, people we hang out with, we see a lot of them. We couldn't think of a better partner for us than Olly, so we're very excited."

Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29. https://tix.to/TakeThat.