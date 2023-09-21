David Levy, of Cattermole Close, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old was charged with six offences of assault of a girl under 13 by touching, two offences of sexual assault of a girl under 13, five offences of rape of a girl under 13 and one offence of rape of a woman 16 years or over.

The offences allegedly took place between 2010 and 2021.

Levy was remanded into custody and will return to court next month.