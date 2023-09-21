A MAN has been charged with 14 sexual offences alleged to have taken place over 11 years.
David Levy, of Cattermole Close, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old was charged with six offences of assault of a girl under 13 by touching, two offences of sexual assault of a girl under 13, five offences of rape of a girl under 13 and one offence of rape of a woman 16 years or over.
The offences allegedly took place between 2010 and 2021.
Levy was remanded into custody and will return to court next month.
