The Government has introduced a new ban on the blades which are deemed to have no practical use, giving police more powers to seize knives.

Under the measures, machetes and knives that are designed to look intimidating and threatening, known as zombie-style knives, will be made illegal.

The maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these newly proscribed weapons will also be increased from six months to two years, as will the maximum penalty for sales to under-18s.

Residents in Essex are encouraged to safely dispose of knives in one of the county’s 15 knife bins.

Of these, bins can be found at Colchester, Clacton, and Braintree police stations.

They are also located at The Dovercourt and Harwich Hub, in Dovercourt, and at Maldon Promenade Park’s car park.

Policing Minister Chris Philp said: “One life lost to knife crime is one too many, and we must do all we can to stop the vile thugs who carry dangerous weapons from their campaign of intimidation and violence.”