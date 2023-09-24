Unfortunately, cases involving paedophiles are heard all too frequently at the courts which deal with criminals from north Essex.

Here is a round-up of some of them who have been sentenced so far this month:

Dominic Robinson, 36, of Hunting Gate, Colchester, downloaded more than 500 indecent images of children and breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Jailed - Dominic Robinson (Image: Essex Police)

When police officers carried out an early morning raid at Dominic Robinson’s home in January, there was a delay before he came to the door.

Police later found two mobile phones which he had thrown out of a window, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When his phones were examined they were found to contain one indecent image and one video of a child in the most serious level A category, 11 category B images and 542 still indecent images of children and one video in the lowest level C category.

He was jailed for two years.

David Pennery, 32, of Rayner Road, Colchester, downloaded and distributed indecent images of children.

Paedophile - David Pennery (Image: Essex Police)

His phone was seized by police during a raid at his home in March and a number of indecent images of children were found on it.

It was also discovered he had distributed one indecent image of a child and a video in the most serious level A category and further images in the lower B and C categories.

Pennery had also engaged in sexualised chats and sent pictures of himself to someone who said he was a 13-year-old boy.

He was jailed for four years.

Charlie Taylor, 32, of Alfred Terrace, Walton, downloaded indecent images of children and sent an indecent image of a schoolgirl to a work colleague.

Sentenced - Charlie Taylor appeared before Ipswich Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Taylor was arrested after police officers went to his home in February 2021 with a search warrant.

The force had been contacted by a work colleague who had been sent a message anonymously by Taylor featuring an indecent picture of an 11-year-old girl.

Police seized a number of electronic devices from Taylor’s bedroom and when they were analysed two of them were found to contain a total of 71 indecent images of children and 15 videos in the most serious level A category.

56 indecent images and three videos in category B and 101 indecent images and eight videos in the lowest level C category were also discovered.

Four extreme pornographic images and two videos were also found on the equipment.

He was handed an 18 month suspended prison sentence, a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work.