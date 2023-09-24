PAEDOPHILES are among some of the most feared criminals in communities due to the harm they can do to families.
Unfortunately, cases involving paedophiles are heard all too frequently at the courts which deal with criminals from north Essex.
Here is a round-up of some of them who have been sentenced so far this month:
Dominic Robinson, 36, of Hunting Gate, Colchester, downloaded more than 500 indecent images of children and breached a sexual harm prevention order.
When police officers carried out an early morning raid at Dominic Robinson’s home in January, there was a delay before he came to the door.
Police later found two mobile phones which he had thrown out of a window, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When his phones were examined they were found to contain one indecent image and one video of a child in the most serious level A category, 11 category B images and 542 still indecent images of children and one video in the lowest level C category.
He was jailed for two years.
David Pennery, 32, of Rayner Road, Colchester, downloaded and distributed indecent images of children.
His phone was seized by police during a raid at his home in March and a number of indecent images of children were found on it.
It was also discovered he had distributed one indecent image of a child and a video in the most serious level A category and further images in the lower B and C categories.
Pennery had also engaged in sexualised chats and sent pictures of himself to someone who said he was a 13-year-old boy.
He was jailed for four years.
Charlie Taylor, 32, of Alfred Terrace, Walton, downloaded indecent images of children and sent an indecent image of a schoolgirl to a work colleague.
Taylor was arrested after police officers went to his home in February 2021 with a search warrant.
The force had been contacted by a work colleague who had been sent a message anonymously by Taylor featuring an indecent picture of an 11-year-old girl.
Police seized a number of electronic devices from Taylor’s bedroom and when they were analysed two of them were found to contain a total of 71 indecent images of children and 15 videos in the most serious level A category.
56 indecent images and three videos in category B and 101 indecent images and eight videos in the lowest level C category were also discovered.
Four extreme pornographic images and two videos were also found on the equipment.
He was handed an 18 month suspended prison sentence, a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 60 hours of unpaid work.
