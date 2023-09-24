The charming café offers delicious drinks, cakes and sandwiches in a charming atmosphere.

Whether you are just looking for a small bite or for the full afternoon tea experience, Tea at the Tower is the right address.

The building is one of 29 towers built between 1808 and 1812 on the coast of Essex and Suffolk.

Martello Tower F is the only remaining tower on the Essex shore and offers seating on two floors, as well as in a garden surrounding the tower.

While the tower has never been used to defend the UK’s coast as intended, it has a proud list of other purposes.

Prior to being a tearoom, the building has served as a museum, home to a model village, a restaurant and twice as a petting zoo.

The original cast iron footbridge is leading guests into the café, where comfortable couches await.

A winding staircase brings you to the ground floor with more tables and the way into the lovely garden area, perfect to bring a man’s best friend along, who can enjoy a puppicino.

The homemade cakes, sandwiches and jacket potatoes are not only mouthwatering but also fairly priced.

Everyone who is looking for the full afternoon tea experience needs to book in advance but who would not enjoy bottomless tea or coffee?

To book an afternoon tea or the venue for events or weddings, call 01255 224230 or message their Facebook page.

Tea at the Tower is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.