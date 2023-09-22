Chayse West, 18, suffered a severe head injury after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop on the B1027 in Elmstead Market.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident in the early hours of September 18 but tragically died two days later from his injuries.

An inquest opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner’s Court heard his provisional cause of death was determined to be a due to a severe head injury.

Loved – Chayse West's family paid tribute to 'the life and soul of the party' (Image: Family handout)

Talented Chayse, who was once on the books of Colchester United, played amateur football for Alresford Colne Rangers.

The club paid tribute to him on the one year anniversary of his death on Wednesday.

A statement reads: “It’s been one year today since we lost one of our much loved players, Chayse West.

“He will forever be a part of Alresford Colne Rangers Football Club and his legacy will live on.

“The committee, management, players and supporters would like to send our thoughts to the West Family, we are thinking of you all.”

Essex Police said a 37-year-old man from St Osyth arrested in connection with the collision remains under investigation.