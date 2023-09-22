A FOOTBALL club has paid tribute to a “much loved” former player who died in a fatal collision one year ago.
Chayse West, 18, suffered a severe head injury after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop on the B1027 in Elmstead Market.
He was rushed to hospital following the incident in the early hours of September 18 but tragically died two days later from his injuries.
An inquest opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner’s Court heard his provisional cause of death was determined to be a due to a severe head injury.
Talented Chayse, who was once on the books of Colchester United, played amateur football for Alresford Colne Rangers.
The club paid tribute to him on the one year anniversary of his death on Wednesday.
A statement reads: “It’s been one year today since we lost one of our much loved players, Chayse West.
“He will forever be a part of Alresford Colne Rangers Football Club and his legacy will live on.
“The committee, management, players and supporters would like to send our thoughts to the West Family, we are thinking of you all.”
Essex Police said a 37-year-old man from St Osyth arrested in connection with the collision remains under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here