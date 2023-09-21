Charlie Taylor, 32, of Alfred Terrace, Walton, has been given a suspended prison sentence after appearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

He admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing an indecent image of a child, and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Taylor was arrested after police officers went to his home in February 2021 with a search warrant.

The force had been contacted by a work colleague who had been sent a message anonymously by Taylor featuring an indecent picture of an 11-year-old girl.

Police seized a number of electronic devices from Taylor’s bedroom and when they were analysed two of them were found to contain a total of 71 indecent images of children and 15 videos in the most serious level A category.

56 indecent images and three videos in category B and 101 indecent images and eight videos in the lowest level C category were also discovered.

Four extreme pornographic images and two videos were also found on the equipment.

Taylor was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

Stephen Spence representing Taylor said his client had been suffering from depression following the death of his infant child and was receiving mental health treatment.

Sentencing Taylor, Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley described the offences he’d committed as “horrible” and added: “These images aren’t cartoons. They are real children”.

The latest paedophile to be hauled before the courts comes after Walton pervert David Quick was jailed for covertly filming a child as she bathed.

The 53-year-old was caught after she spotted the Samsung’s camera lens poking out the top of a washbag, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Quick was confronted by the victim after she accessed his phone and found a naked picture of herself on it in January 2019.

The prosecutor said they found 55 category B indecent images of children on it and at least 40 category C indecent images, of which at least 14 images and one video were of the victim.

Quick was jailed for 18 months.