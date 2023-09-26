Announced at Anglia In Bloom Awards Ceremony in Huntingdon, Weeley In Bloom has won three prizesin this year's contest.

Weeley won gold in the King's Coronation Display category and gold again in the Large Village category.

St Andrew's Primary School also won the Best Young People's award, with all of its participants aged under 12.

Sign - The Village Gate in all its glory (Image: Weeley In Bloom)

Angela Barnes, secretary of Weeley In Bloom, said: "We are all volunteers who work hard every year to get our community together and put our best foot forward for the judges visit, which takes place during the first three weeks of July.

"We do two plantings a year, in the autumn and spring, getting our plants from Rainbow Nurseries and Hilltop Garden Centre, both of whom are hugely supportive of our efforts."

Amazing - The main display situated outside the Council Offices (Image: Weeley In Bloom)Weeley In Bloom has been competing since 2016 and has never won gold, marking this year as a milestone for all involved.

Anne added: "We have gradually climbed the award levels, obtaining Silver at our first attempt, and then over the years Silver Gilt, and then this year - the pinnacle of our success - obtaining a gold award.

"This means so much to the village and Weeley Heath, and to everyone who has worked so hard to get us to this stage.

Pink - Flowers planted by Queen's Corner (Image: Weeley In Bloom)

Anne thanked the younger residents who helped to secure the gold award.

She said: "St Andrew's School has made huge advances this year, after the difficulties of Covid.

"What they have achieved has been astounding, and helped Weeley gain its Gold.

"As well as doing that, their efforts have been recognised by Anglia in Bloom judges, awarding them the Best Young People's Project, which means they are the best entrant in Anglia's six counties.

"Weeley in Bloom donated a wormery and worm farm, so the children could learn more about composting and how worms manage it."

For more info head to: www.weeleyinbloom.co.uk