Michael Sparrow will be showing off some of his never-before-seen artworks from September 25 to September 30 in his free-to-enter exhibition.

For one week only, ingenious collages created by the popular local artist will be on display at The Driftwood Gallery in Frinton.

His freeform art utilises all sorts of materials ranging from charcoal and acrylics to even stranger pieces such as gravy, pepper and dirt.

Freeform - Michael Sparrow pictured with his exhiition (Image: Michael Sparrow)Michael's collages are made from various cutouts of magazines, with most collected from knitting magazines.

Michael said: "You can’t ‘do’ art. Whether it’s music, poetry or creating images, it’s something that finds you and excites you, and then shows a determined reluctance to let go."

"My lifelong vivid imagination and ability to see further is where I gain most of my inspiration, I could write a novel about a house brick."

Vast - The art exhibition in all its glory (Image: Michael Sparrow)Michael's website includes the anecdotal quote: 'After a near death, intimate relationship with a huge shard of glass in my bum, I just call myself lucky', which he gives some much needed context for.

He said: "I call that The Glass Incident, where I nearly lost my life sitting on a glass table after a concert in 1988,

"I wrote a lot of material during the convalescing period and realised how easy it is to depart this world."

Bright - Michael Sparrow pictured with some of the work on display at his exhibition (Image: Michael Sparrow)The event will be on from 10AM-5PM on weekdays and 10AM-2Pm on the Saturday.

Michael said: "I'm hoping for a great turnout - simply for people to come and say hello and have a browse.

"I will be showing many pieces that no one has yet seen, you'll never see anything like these anywhere else."

Interesting - One of Michael Sparrow's collage works (Image: Michael Sparrow)

With a creative mind, Michael is also involved in poetry and music, where he played the drums in a band named The Crooks, who once aptly supported The Police.

"I've been involved with music since 1974 and been on stage with many big acts. I've also appeared on numerous TV shows including Top of the Pops!"

For more info head to: www.facebook.com/thedriftwoodgallery.