Essex Police said it was called to reports of a collision between a bus and a car in Clatterbury Lane, Clavering, at about 8.15am today.

Nine ambulance service vehicles and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed three children were assessed at the scene and two were transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, for further assessment and care.

The Stephensons bus was taking students to Joyce Frankland Academy and Saffron Walden County High School.

A statement on the Joyce Frankland Academy website confirmed the bus roof was damaged after it struck a tree branch.

The school said it believed no serious injuries had been sustained but added some students had been taken to A&E with minor injuries.

The school confirmed: “We know the police and ambulance services are managing the situation to assess everyone involved, and thankfully our current understanding is that no serious injuries have been caused.

However, we are aware that some students have been taken to A&E and minor injuries by their parents to have some cuts and grazes looked at.”

Officers closed the road while the other emergency services carried out work at the scene.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were called to the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, crews reported found a car and bus had been in a collision. The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof.

“Nobody was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters worked alongside partners to make the scene safe by 9am.”