These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 22 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and Junction 15 for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Alongside that from Junction 25 to 29 there will be another carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on the Northbound way from Junction 25 to 29.

Finally, the entry slip roads between Junction 15 and 14 on the Southbound way will be closed between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 23 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and Junction 15 for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9pm until 5am for similar works.

Also from 9pm to 5am is a carriageway closure between Junction 22 and 24 on the Northbound way, also for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Finally, the entry slip roads between Junction 15 and 14 on the Southbound way will be closed between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 24 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 16 to 12 there will be a carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 8pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9pm until 5am for similar works.

Also from 9pm to 5am is a carriageway closure between Junction 22 and 24 on the Northbound way, also for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Finally, the entry slip roads between Junction 15 and 14 on the Southbound way will be closed between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way at Junction 30 there will be an exit slip road closure for joint replacement works from 10pm until 6am.