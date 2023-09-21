Fossils Galore will be hosting a fossil hunting trip of a lifetime on beaches in Walton on November 5.

The event will be led by a professional palaeontologist, Jamie Jordan, 33, who has been running the sessions since 2006.

Jamie has been passionate about all things fossils since the age of 13.

Those who attend the hunt, starting at 12pm and running for two hours, will be permitted to keep the fossils they find as unique souveniers from their trip.

Experienced fossil hunters are invited to take along their own tools, although some equipment is available to hire on the day.

Kit - The Fossils Galore tool kit available for hire (Image: Fossils Galore)

Fossils which have been found during previous hunts include shark teeth, whale bones, petrified wood and a variety of sea life from five to 50 million years ago.

A spokesman for Fossils Galore said: "These are guided fossil hunting trips, we all meet in the car park where our palaeontologist, Jamie Jordan, gives a short talk on the geology, what you can find on the beaches and health and safety.

Found - Fossil found during a previous Walton fossil hunt (Image: Fossils Galore)

"The groups hunts for fossils and the Fossils Galore Team is on hand to identify everything found."

"The max amount of people we take on fossil hunting trips is 50 and our trips are suitable for any age with an interest in fossils."

For more information head to fossilsgalore.com.