Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood called on Colchester Council to rethink its approach after it was revealed the authority had moved vulnerable residents to the resort.

Mr Honeywood had been Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing before the Conservatives lost power of the authority in May

He said he has been informed that Colchester Council had placed 46 people in temporary accommodation in the Tendring district in the three months to June.

“I understand that Colchester are facing housing challenges, but they are not alone,” he said.

“Simply moving vulnerable residents, including mums, dads and children miles away from family, education and even professional support is wrong and it also puts additional pressures on Tendring Council.

“I cannot see how this approach really helps anyone.”

Mr Honeywood said his enquiries revealed that Tendring Council had been notified about only one of nine cases.

“We must not forget that these are real people facing difficult times who have turned to Colchester City Council in their time of need and not simply treat them as problem to be moved elsewhere,” he added.

“I’m calling on the housing boss at Colchester City Council to stop this callous approach and do the right thing.”

A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Homes said: “We have a duty to house eligible people who become homeless.

“Whenever possible, we plan this process and find suitable and available accommodation within Colchester.

“We currently have over 300 households in temporary accommodation, and we are continuing to increase our supply in Colchester through leased accommodation.

“However, due to the lack of affordable and suitable accommodation in Colchester, we sometimes have to secure our duty by providing accommodation outside of the city, including B&B accommodation in other local towns.

“Our use of accommodation in Tendring is as a result of need for accommodation and we are at liberty to make a placement in temporary accommodation, wherever is most suitable.

“We currently have 14 households accommodated in Tendring.”