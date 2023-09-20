Clacton Choral is inviting singing enthusiasts to join them in belting out Christmas songs ahead of this year’s holiday season.

Those interested in getting in the festive spirit can attend a free singing session at St James Church Hall, in Tower Road, Clacton on September 30 from 10am to 12pm

Refreshments and free parking will be available to all attendees.

For further information organiser Penny Price can be contacted by calling 07772 682604.