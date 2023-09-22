Emily Harvey, 28, of Cambridge Road, Clacton, was left shocked after discovering one of her plant pots had been broken by a vandal in broad daylight.

The incident occurred on on September 18 at about 10am while Emily was at home with her son, Ethan, aged ten months.

Emily became immediately aware of the vandalism after she received a motion sensor notification from her property’s Ring doorbell.

In a video seen by the Gazette a suspicious individual can be seen trying to steal the heavy plant pot before giving up and leaving it to smash on the floor.

The “rockery plant” held sentimental value as it was a gift from her mother.

Emily, who has been left “frustrated” after the incident, said: “The lack of respect for people's property is disgusting. It was only a rockery plant - nothing fancy.

“But both the plant and the stand - which is now smashed - were a gift from my mum. It had followed me to three homes.”

Emily has decided not to report the incident to the police as she feels she does not want to waste their time while they deal with "more serious crime.

However, Peter Kotz, Tendring councillor for the Coppins ward, has urged her to involve the force.

He said: "I would encourage the victim of this crime to report this incident to the police.

"The evidence they have from the doorbell camera may help the police to identify and catch the culprit."

The latest plant pot smash comes after video footage has emerged showing the moment a vandal destroyed a flowerpot before launching a slab of pottery at a home.

In CCTV sent to the Gazette, a man could be seen entering a garden before picking up a heavy flowerpot from near the front door.

The bumbling crook then dropped the container on the floor, causing it to smash and resulting in a pile of soil dumping on the pathway.

He then picked up a big chunk of the pottery before propelling it towards the front of the neighbouring home and then fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police by calling 101.