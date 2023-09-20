The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the whole of Essex.

The warning, which will be active between 4pm today and 3am tomorrow, comes after forecasters predicted heavy rain will hit the county this afternoon.

The Met Office expects a spell of potentially heavy rain will affect the area later this afternoon afternoon and into the early hours of tomorrow.

It said 15 to 20 mm could fall within an hour in places with as much as 30 to 40 mm over a few hours.

Forecasters suggested "there is a small chance of flooding to a few homes and businesses".

Public transport across Essex will "probably be affected", the Met Office added.