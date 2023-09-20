Hurricane Nigel, which formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, has strengthened and is now making its way over to Europe.

While this is expected to weaken in the coming days, it is set to bring with it unsettled conditions.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge says: "These systems have a long reach, it will increase rainfall rates and also winds to bring unsettled weather to the UK."

🌧️ Windy and very mild for most on Wednesday morning with bands of heavy rain edging their way southeastwards



🌬️ Squally winds and intense bursts of rain as it moves through



🌦️ Brighter more showery conditions following to some northern areas but staying very windy in places pic.twitter.com/KMZLy90Dqk — Met Office (@metoffice) September 19, 2023

Met Office says affected regions could experience 'flooding' amid yellow weather alerts

The arrival of Hurricane Nigel comes just after Hurricane Lee which is currently battering much of Wales, Scotland and the North West of England.

The associated yellow weather warnings have been in place since yesterday evening and will remain in place for much of this morning.

The Met Office originally warned that some homes and businesses in the affected areas could experience flooding with rain likely to cause disruption to motorists and those using public transport.

Some more westerly areas could see 100mm of rainfall over the next couple of days.

Mr Madge added: "Although we've indicated that there could be flooding associated with the reasonably high levels of rainfall, that's not something anticipated to be widespread.

"It's something that may be a consequence of a catchment that suddenly gets more inundated or there are blockages in drainage."