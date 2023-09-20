A selection of Disney Classics are returning to the big screen as Showcase Cinema marks Disney's 100th anniversary.
Disney fans can grab their popcorn and sit back and relax in front of three classic movies this September including Toy Story and The Jungle Book.
As part of the promotion, the films will be screened at Showcase Cinemas until October, with all tickets starting at £5.
Disney's centenary celebrations have already featured screenings of the fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the tear-jerker Bambi and the fan favourite 101 Dalmatians among others.
Disney fans, spread the word. We’re screening ten timeless classics for just £5 a ticket starting with Snow White and The Seven Dwarves ✨— Showcase Cinemas UK (@ShowcaseCinemas) August 5, 2023
See what's on and book tickets here: https://t.co/huIszKf2Qs pic.twitter.com/Y0Rxrqtq1A
To find your nearest screening you can view their list of locations via the Showcase Cinema website.
Screenings of some of the studio's most beloved movies will continue into October, see the schedule below:
Disney films showing in Showcase Cinemas in September and October 2023
- Friday, September 15 - The Jungle Book
- Friday, September 22 - Beauty and the Beast
- Friday, September 29 - Toy Story
- Friday, October 6 - The Princess and the Frog
- Friday, October 13 - Frozen
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s been great to welcome these Disney animated favourites back to the big screen.
"A recent survey we carried out shows that 97% of Brits love watching animated movies, so we know there is a huge appetite for reliving our childhood and re-watching our favourite films from years gone by.
“What’s more, this is a great chance for Disney fans of all ages to see films of yesteryear for perhaps the very first time in the cinema and experience them in a setting that you just can’t get at home.
“With all tickets just £5, it really is the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy Disney classics back on the big screen.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here