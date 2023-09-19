Colne Community School and College in Brightlingsea received a “good” rating overall and in all four areas of its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted that pupils develop positive attitudes to learning and are respectful to each other and to adults.

They also noted that the “dedication and determination” of school and Sigma Trust leaders meant “pupils get the good school they deserve”.

Education watchdog - Ofsted visited the school in June and has published its findings

The school, in Church Road, has increased the number of clubs and trips available for pupils, with the report noting that they are “returning to pre-pandemic levels”.

It added: “Pupils are proud of the opportunities they experience to become leaders or help others by, for example, acting as peer mentors, mental health champions or supporting others with their reading.”

Ofsted also praised the school for its “ambitious” curriculum, adding: “Pupils value the key messages and topics taught to them through the personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education curriculum, assemblies, and tutorial time.

“A well-planned careers curriculum shows pupils the range of ambitious opportunities available to them. Consequently, pupils are well prepared for their next steps.”

Executive headteacher Neil Gallagher said he is incredibly proud of his colleagues and students following the two-day inspection in June.

He added: “This report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our highly talented staff.

"Their work has been relentless and this report is a reflection of that.”

The school missed out on the top rating of “outstanding” after inspectors picked fault in some staff.

Inspectors wrote: “Occasionally, some teachers do not deliver the curriculum as well as others.

"For instance, they do not adapt what they teach to what pupils know or can do, including some pupils with [special educational needs and disabilities].”

Ofsted also found inconsistent sanctions for poor behaviour “causes frustration among a small number of pupils”, though it was noted that “most pupils behave well”.

Older pupils told the inspectors the behaviour across the school “is so much better than before”.

Effective safeguarding arrangements and engaging lessons were also praised.