The Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) marked its 50th anniversary during tis annual general meeting at the Tendring Education Centre in Clacton.

The celebration featured an array of special guests, spectacular African drumming and showcases of the charity’s great works.

BBC Essex’s Dave Monk compered the event, which boasted stories of volunteering, support and how one beneficiary’s life was saved by the work of social prescribing.

Brenda Ellis, chair of CVST, said: “The evening was such a resounding success.

“Hearing the inspirational stories of the people CVST has helped was incredible and really brought home the impact our projects and services have on the lives of people in Tendring.”

The meeting also included films which told the stories of those who had been helped by the CVST and speeches from its chairman and chief officer, Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst, and Tendring Council chairman councillor Gary Scott.

Sharon Alexander, chief officer, added : “Our guests, most of whom already know very well the work we do, were still taken aback by hearing first-hand the impact our projects have had on the lives of residents, and from the staff involved in helping those people.”