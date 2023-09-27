Janice Dickens, 71, will donate blood to hit the goal at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Her husband Ron said: “My wife likes to contribute to society and to help other people.”

“She has been doing this for 53 years and it is her little way of giving back.”

According to the NHS’ rules on donations, people between the ages of 17 and 66 can donate, with 16-year-olds being able to register.

Returning donors can give blood up until they are 70, and anyone who wants to continue is required to be in good health and needs to have made a full donation in the past two years.

According to her husband, Janice enjoys incredibly good health and has never had any problems.

"My wife was my inspiration to start donating, too, but it took some encouragement,” said Ron. He has donated 66 times already.

The couple has started to take their grandchildren with them and is hopeful that they will follow their lead.

Both are trying to keep donating as long as possible and continue to give back.

What was supposed to be Janice’s 100 donation was cancelled, but it has been already rescheduled for October 3.