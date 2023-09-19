The Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, is returning to Clacton Pier, from which it will depart on a series of trips.

Two trips to London Tower Bridge on September 23 and 27 have already sold out due to its popularity.

However, there are still a few spaces available for trips on September 26 and October 4 for two cruises of the River Blackwater.

The last chance to board the Waverley will be on October 5, when the ship will travel to the River Thames with two passes under Tower Bridge.

A large crowd recently welcomed the vessel back after a four-year absence, when its triumphal return was celebrated as part of the boat's Diamond Jubilee.

Clacton Pier’s communications manager Nigel Brown said the Waverley has been sorely missed and welcomed its return.

“She was absent due to being withdrawn from service in 2019 after £2.3million was needed to replace the vessel’s boilers,” he said.

“It was fantastic seeing Waverley arrive at our berthing arm last September and we are delighted she is with us again this year.

“She is an amazing sight and you never know how much longer she will be in the water, so it’s not to be missed.”