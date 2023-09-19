Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight, run by Tendring Council, features a series of events celebrating small and big businesses in the Tendring area.

Expert speakers will cover important topics on digital marketing, inclusive employment, and women in business, as well as give assistance to more niche industries such as tourism and creative and cultural arts.

Different locations across the district will host the events starting on Monday, September 25 and attendees are asked to book in advance to help manage numbers via the dedicated Eventbrite page.

Councillor Ivan Henderson, portfolio holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, is looking forward to meeting business owners and celebrating their success.

He also sees it as a great opportunity to network.

Businesses big and small play a vital role in Tendring’s local economy, whether they are a cottage industry or a large manufacturing firm, an entertainment venue or servicing offshore wind turbines,” Mr Henderson said.

“Our Tendring4Growth fortnight celebrates all of that, providing something that all small independent businesses should take advantage of.”

The week kicks off with an event at the new Sunspot business centre in Jaywick and finishes on Wednesday, October 4, at Wix Village Hall.