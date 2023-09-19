Ravens Academy, in Clacton, is now on a newly updated list of schools in England affected by collapse-prone concrete, which has been released by the government.

MPs will question the Department for Education (DfE) about its response later today, which saw scores of schools told to fully or partly close just days before the start of the autumn term.

An initial list published showed that, as of August 30, 147 schools and colleges in England were identified as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

Four schools had to switch to remote learning for all students, rather than face-to-face lessons, because of the concrete crisis, before returning to being fully or partially open.

An additional 20 schools had to offer some remote learning to pupils at the start of the academic year as Raac was present in their buildings.

Hundreds of surveys have been carried out in schools across England to determine the extent of the problems caused by the building material.

North and mid Essex has already seen several schools affected by RAAC.

The Gilberd, Thomas Lord Audley, and Thurstable are among the worst affected schools in the country.

Other schools affected include Clacton County High School, Honywood School and the Ramsey Academy.

Another 27 schools have now been added to the list of schools affected by the crisis, including Ravens Academy.

The schools newly found to have RAAC are:

Ark John Keats Academy, London

Avenue Centre for Education, Luton, Bedfordshire

Baildon Church of England Primary School, Bradford, Yorkshire

Baskerville School, Birmingham

Buttsbury Junior School, Billericay, Essex

Colyton Grammar School, Colyton, Devon

Eldwick Primary School, Bradford, Yorkshire

Farlingaye High School, Woodbridge, Suffolk

Farnborough College of Technology, Farnborough, Hampshire

Grantham College, Grantham, Lincolnshire

Kingsbury High School, London

Marling School, Stroud, Gloucestershire

Maryvale Catholic Primary School, Birmingham

Merrylands Primary School, Basildon, Essex

Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College, London

Myton School, Warwick, Warwickshire

Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex

Ravens Academy, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Selworthy Special School, Taunton, Somerset

St Joseph's Catholic Voluntary Academy, Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Steeple Bumpstead Primary School, Haverhill, Essex

Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School, London

Surrey Street Primary School, Luton, Bedfordshire

The Link School, Sutton, Surrey

The Macclesfield Academy, Macclesfield, Cheshire

Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group), Stockport, Greater Manchester

Westlands School, Sittingbourne, Kent

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.

“School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed Raac are continuing to offer pupils face-to-face learning – including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.

“We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe.”