The event showcased creative flower arrangements as well as artwork in Great Bentley’s St Mary’s church on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s exhibition showed entries around the theme 'A book' where the florists and artists from the area tried to capture famous stories in the form of flowers and plants.

The floral arrangements were put together by clubs, groups and societies from Great Bentley and surrounding areas.

Entries included classics like Lewis Carroll’s novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland with a display of opulent red and white roses, or Michael Bond’s children's book A Bear called Paddington, featuring the iconic bear with honey and a miniature afternoon tea set.

Visitors were able to challenge themselves to guess which books were depicted.

More than 200 visitors enjoyed the displays over the weekend enjoying the well-thought-out displays and taking them on fantastical journeys.

A variety of stalls offered guests to join a raffle, a tombola, as well as homegrown produce and baked goods.

The event has been running for about 40 years, celebrating floral pieces but later starting to incorporate artwork from local artists.

The sale of the artwork supports the church with a small fee and commission when the works are sold.

The church of St Mary the Virgin was built around 1130 and hosts different events on a regular basis, the flower and art show being one of the three major annual fundraising events.

In total, St Mary’s was able to raise £2,370. The money will be used for maintenance and the upkeeping of the church.

“It is a great team effort from the members of the congregation and others to run it so successfully”, said Annabel Stearn, treasurer of the church.

Those gatherings are aiming to bring the community together for worshipping, coffee mornings, bell ringing and the popular 'Knit and Natter' where beginners and experts in knitting, crocheting and needlework are welcome.