Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will dock at Clacton Pier’s berthing arm five times over the next few weeks.

The charity-owned ship is so popular that two of its trips – on September 23 and September 27 - to London’s Tower Bridge are already sold out.

However, spaces are still available on Tuesday September 26 when Waverley docks at the pier at 2pm for a cruise of the River Blackwater, arriving back at about 4.45pm.

Then on Wednesday October 4 she will call in at Clacton at 3.30pm for another cruise of the Blackwater and will return at 6pm.

Finally on Thursday October 5 there is a chance to board Waverley at 12noon at the pier and take in a River Thames cruise, with two passes under Tower Bridge. Return is by coach arriving back in Clacton at 10.30pm.

Last year the vessel made a triumphant return to the town after an absence of four years and drew a large crowd to welcome her back as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said that Waverley had been sorely missed.

“She was absent due to being withdrawn from service in 2019 after £2.3million was needed to replace the vessel’s boilers,” he said.

“After a successful appeal to carry out the work, further plans were then scuppered by the Covid pandemic and staffing issues.

“It was fantastic seeing Waverley arrive at our berthing arm last September and we are delighted she is with us again this year. She is an amazing sight and you never know how much longer she will be in the water, so it’s not to be missed.”

Clacton Pier started life as a docking point for ships in 1871 - long before it became a pleasure and entertainment attraction.

“Paddle steamers are so much a part of our history and long may that continue,” added Mr Brown.

Tim Wardley, Chairman of the National Piers Society with a 30-year association with Waverley, said: “We thank the pier - along with our other docking points - for putting all the arrangements in place to ensure this wonderful vessel can make her visits.

“The owners Billy and Elliot Ball, and their staff make us very welcome and we appreciate all their efforts to ensure this leg of our annual programme continues. It is one of our best supported.”

For further information and to book a cruise go to waverleyexcursions.co.uk or alternatively phone 01412432224 or pay on board.