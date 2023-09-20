The Village Shop welcomed customers for the first time during an opening event on Saturday.

The small store, at Primrose Cottage, in Thorpe-Le-Soken’s High Street, offers everything from everyday products to local specialities.

During the launch day, customers were able to explore the range of fresh flowers, locally made bread, and produce on offer, as well as decorations and carts.

Shop owners Shelley and John Hutchin said: "Being relatively recent movers to Thorpe-le-Soken, we thought the High Street might benefit from, and also residents would appreciate, a shop where you could find anything you might need, and anything you didn’t even know you wanted.

"We have sourced as many cases as possible locally, so we are supporting local small businesses and talented people who needed a place to share what they can do.

"We are a small shop, with an amazing community spirit all around. We’ve had such positivity and met so many people. We can’t wait to see what the future brings."

Orders can be made for freshly baked goods every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for next-day collection by visiting the shop’s Facebook page.