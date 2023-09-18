Police received reports of concerns for the welfare of two people aged in their 70s on Wednesday September 13.

This led officers to an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford, where investigative work is ongoing.

As a result of the extensive work carried out by a dedicated team, police have recovered the remains of two people from the address.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Essex Police believes these to be the remains of John McCullough, and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s.

As part of work connected to this investigation, officers are continuing to search addresses in and around Pump Hill.

This policing presence is expected to continue for the coming days.

The family of John and Lois, who are being supported by specialist officers, have said: “We are deeply shocked by their deaths and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, is charged with their murder.

She appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 18 and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday September 19.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This continues to be an incredibly complex investigation.

“Our work will continue throughout the coming days, as our specialist officers and staff continue to piece together all elements of this matter.

“Officers will carry out work at addresses in Pump Hill throughout the coming days.

“I would continue to urge against speculation as these enquiries continue.

“A family is grieving the loss of two relatives and officers are supporting them.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch. Submit information using the dedicated public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q71-PO1.