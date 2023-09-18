FIREFIGHTERS are preparing themselves for emergency situations by holding an exercise session at a seaside theatre.
Crew members from Clacton, Frinton and Weeley fire stations are holding an exercise at the Princes Theatre in Clacton this evening until 9pm.
The drill will simulate a raging fire at the theatre.
The idea behind the exercise is to ensure crews are ready to respond to any and all emergencies and be as best equipped as possible in high-pressure situations.
