AN amazing soul and party band from Clacton is set to play a three-hour show in the town this weekend.
Wully Bully are preparing to play an unforgettable set at The Grove, in Sackett's Grove, on Saturday.
The six-piece band will perform an array of songs from soul to motown to party classics.
Doors for the free entry show open at 7.30pm and attendees are advised to turn up early to guarantee a table.
