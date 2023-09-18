Community Voluntary Services Tendring began in 1973 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Each week, CVST runs more than 50 different groups, classes and sessions.

They also support hundreds of Tendring residents by offering advice and funding to voluntary and community organisations across the district.

This week, Clacton Lunch Club will play host to an Eastern European friendship group and coffee morning, knitting and crochet circle as well as a Rummikub group to play the board game.

Home cooked meals are served at 12 noon on Monday-Friday.

Contact 01255 475913 for more details.

Meanwhile, at Imperial House on Rosemary Road, there will be an Age Well East bereavement service, Fun and Friendship café and Clacton Craft Group.

There will also be health-based events including a Breathlessness clinic, Dementia Café and My Weight Matters.

Some other activities include Click Clack Craft, Bereavement and Friendship Café, Youth Volunteers, Dabblers Art Group and IT for Absolute Beginners.

For more information, contact 01255 425692.

As for the Dovercourt and Harwich Club, events taking place there include Friendship Café, My Weight Matters, Tai Chi, English lessons, Crafty Hub, Tendring Specialist stroke services and Mindfulness.

Contact 01255 554115 for more details.