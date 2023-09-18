From December, Greater Anglia will be resuming an all day, 4 trains per hour Stansted Express service 7 days a week.

Beginning December 10, the ‘every 15 minutes’ frequency will be restored during off peak periods and weekends.

However, this is not the only change in store for Greater Anglia's passengers.

Other improvements from December will include:

An additional 07.25 weekday morning peak service from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street, calling at Manningtree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Stratford and London Liverpool Street

An additional 19.05 weekday evening peak service from London Liverpool Street to Braintree, calling at Stratford, Shenfield, Chelmsford, Witham and then all stations to Braintree

Additional carriages (up from 5 to 10) on the 18.05 from London Liverpool Street to Braintree, which calls at Stratford, Shenfield, Ingatestone, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham and then all stations to Braintree

Jamie Burles, Managing Director, Greater Anglia said: “With new trains right across our network, we are transforming rail travel in our region, offering an excellent travel experience, more seats, and a more punctual and reliable service.

“We’ll continue to adjust our timetable in line with emerging demand and look to make further improvements where practical and appropriate.”

Huw Merriman MP, Rail Minister, said: “With new trains also enabling a reduction in journey times, it shows the UK is focused on offering excellent connections for both domestic and international journeys, supporting both economic growth and leisure travel.”

Gareth Powell, Managing Director, Stansted Airport said: “A regular, turn-up-and-go service will not only encourage more passengers back onto trains and out of private cars to enable the most sustainable growth possible at the airport, and cement our position as the number one airport in the UK for public transport use by passengers.

“It will also support our on-going work to attract more airlines looking to access the UK and London aviation market.”

“This is really positive news for passengers, staff and local commuters, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Greater Anglia to develop further timetable enhancements and service improvements.”