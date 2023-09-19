Employees working for Just Eat and Uber Eats are set to refuse to take on any orders they receive from 5pm on Friday.

Drivers are protesting insufficient pay and a lack of work - catalysed by more drivers reportedly being taken on in the area.

Some workers are reportedly also only being offered shifts of three to four hours on most days.

According to drivers, they are also only currently making up to £4 for deliveries from Clacton to Jaywick.

Local food retailers including big chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell have been informed in advance that no orders will be picked up.

A spokesman for Just Eat said: "We take any concerns raised by our couriers seriously and our delivery payment model has been designed to give couriers the flexibility to deliver when they choose.

"We continue to offer a competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and pay is reviewed regularly."

The strike action comes after drivers in Colchester also downed tools last year as they too demanded a pay rise in line with inflation.