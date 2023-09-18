Casey Oxley, 34, began her weight-loss journey in February 2022 with Slimming World, with the goal of losing 8 stone before her wedding day.

Starting the group at her heaviest, 19 stone 9lbs, the Clacton Slimming World community supported her tremendously in her weight loss journey.

The group, run by Tracy Harrison, helped Casey in slimming down from a size 22 to a sleek size 12.

Slimming World gathers local like-minded people with the common goal of losing weight and aids them with dietary plans and activities.

Before - Casey before she started her weight loss journey

Casey said: “I was very nervous when I first walked through the doors of the group because I didn’t know really what to expect or have faith in myself that I could lose weight.

"But I needn’t have worried because everyone was so friendly and welcoming and the experts in group were there to help.

After a year of hardwork, Casey managed to lose an incredible seven stone before walking down the aisle in her beautiful size-12 dress.

Casey said: “Of course I was already really looking forward to my wedding but finally feeling comfortable enough in my own skin and wearing the dress of my dreams made it even more special.”

Beautiful - Casey in her beautiful dress, ready to walk down the aisle Many people's confidence and mental health are affected by their weight, as Casey said: "When I was bigger, I often felt quite unhappy.

"I didn’t like what I saw when I looked in the mirror, I hated shopping for clothes and couldn’t buy clothes in the local shops in Clacton and I felt self-conscious most of the time.

"While sometimes it’s still hard to remember that the slim woman in the mirror is me, things are completely different now and I feel much more confident than I used to."

Community - Trinity Methodist Church, where the Clacton Slimming World group meets

Tracy, who runs the Monday morning Clacton group, hopes she will be able to help other people in their weight loss journeys.

She says: “As Casey shows, whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence."

Slimming World sessions take place at Trinity Methodist church every Monday at 9.30am.