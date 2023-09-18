NEARLY 60 motorists were caught speeding through villages in Tendring on the same day after police carried out speed checks.
Essex Police officers were first deployed to Plough Road, in Great Bentley, where the speed limit is 30mph after concerns were raised regarding speeding drivers.
After conducting speed checks, 45 motorists were caught exceeding the speed limit, with the highest offender reaching a whopping 53mph.
On the same day, officers also carried out speed checks in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, where the speed limit is also 30mph.
They captured 12 motorists exceeding the speed limit, with the fastest offender driving at 41mph.
A police spokesman said: "All drivers exceeding the limit will be reported for excess speed, please keep your speed down and help us keep the roads in Tendring safe!
"Thank you to the drivers adhering to the 30mph limits.
"If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding or nuisance vehicles in your area, please report it online."
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
Speeding motorists can also be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.
To report speeding or a nuisance go to: esxpol.uk/lyxzO
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here