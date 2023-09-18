Essex Police officers were first deployed to Plough Road, in Great Bentley, where the speed limit is 30mph after concerns were raised regarding speeding drivers.

After conducting speed checks, 45 motorists were caught exceeding the speed limit, with the highest offender reaching a whopping 53mph.

Warning - The sign informing drivers of the speed limit (Image: Google)

On the same day, officers also carried out speed checks in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, where the speed limit is also 30mph.

They captured 12 motorists exceeding the speed limit, with the fastest offender driving at 41mph.

Safety - The speed limit set in Ainger's Green (Image: Google)

A police spokesman said: "All drivers exceeding the limit will be reported for excess speed, please keep your speed down and help us keep the roads in Tendring safe!

"Thank you to the drivers adhering to the 30mph limits.

"If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding or nuisance vehicles in your area, please report it online."

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Speeding motorists can also be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.

To report speeding or a nuisance go to: esxpol.uk/lyxzO