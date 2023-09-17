Police have arrested a man in relation to a robbery of a woman on Monday, September 11.

According to the police report, the woman had been assaulted while walking her dog in an area popular with dog walkers, close to Mill Lane in Chelmsford.

She was approached by a man who assaulted her from behind before demanding money, according to the report.

A member of the public contacted police around 6.25 pm and the 32-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested in Witham on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, particularly between the hours of 6 pm and 7.30 pm, to contact them.

Information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident can help police with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “I would ask people to reflect on whether they were in the area shortly before and after this incident, and if so, urge them to reach out to us with any piece of information – no matter how small.

“I would continue to stress that whilst we are treating this investigation very seriously, incidents of this nature thankfully remain very rare.