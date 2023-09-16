Police raided addresses in St Osyth, Maldon, Basildon and Wickford, arresting three men and two women.

Officers from Operation Mantis were joined by more than 40 police officers during the investigation.

The warrants were executed on September 15 and were part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

During the searches of properties, a number of significant items were seized.

John Pomfrett, 27, of Thistledown, Basildon, Rebecca Ingledew, 27, of Southend Road, Wickford and Joana Derrick, 48, of Great Mistley, Basildon have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They will appear next to Glen Harper, 37, of Dairy Farm Meadow, St Osyth and Lindsipho Mtyanda, 31 of Lower Mardyke Avenue, Rainham London before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this weekend.

Mr Harper has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply those drugs and acquiring or possessing criminal property, while Mr Mtyanda has been charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Sergeant Adam Jarvis, of Operation Mantis, said: “Over the course of the last eight months, officers from Operation Mantis have worked tirelessly, in addition to their daily workload, to progress intelligence culminating in this action.

“My thanks go to colleagues from all teams who supported the investigation and helped to secure these significant charges.”