Mr Brand, who grew up in Grays, Thurrock, posted the video on his YouTube and social media accounts late on Friday night, saying he received the letters from a "mainstream media TV company" and a newspaper which he said included a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks".

It is thought the video could be in response to social media rumours that a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation is set to air tonight at 9pm.

In the video released to his 6.5 million subscribers, he said: "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."

He continued: "Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."

"To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play."

Mr Brand said he believes he is a part of a "co-ordinated attack" and said he is going to look into this matter because it is "very, very serious".