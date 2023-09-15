Detectives are questioning a 35-year-old woman from Chelmsford, who remains in custody after officers attended an address in Pump Hill, Great Baddow, shortly after midday.

Police were called after concerns for the welfare of two people were raised and officers remain on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to get in touch with the police.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and it would be wrong to speculate while we work to build a clear picture.



“However, I can emphasise at this stage that we know this is very much an isolated matter and there is no wider risk or threat to the public in Chelmsford."