The British Parking Association has awarded the Safer Parking Award Scheme Park Mark to the Tendring District Council for their safe car parks.

The award means each car park has passed an assessment relating to the quality of lighting, cleanliness, security measures and quality management.

Four car parks received the award in Clacton:

- High Street, Clacton

High Street car park (Image: Google)

- Wellesley Road, Clacton

Wellesley Road car park in Clacton (Image: Google)

- Alton Park Road Car Park, Clacton

Alton Park Road car park (Image: Google)

- Martello Bay Car Park, Clacton

Martello Bay car park (Image: Google)

Mark Stephenson, Tendring District Council Leader, said the awards were recognition of the continued good maintenance and quality of the facilities.

Cllr Stephenson said: “We have held this award for many years now, and maintaining that level of quality is no mean feat,”

“By having these awards drivers can be safe in our car parks, which are relied upon by so many residents when going to the shops, visiting friends and family, or enjoying a day out.

“For visitors to the Essex Sunshine Coast our car parks are often the first and last thing they see and we know that first and lasting impressions count to encourage return trips.

“My thanks go to the Parking Services team for their hard work, and also to the British Parking Association inspector for their kind comments during the assessment process.”

The two other car parks awarded in the Tendring District are:

- Victoria Place, in Brightlingsea

Victoria Place car park in Brightlingsea (Image: Google)

- Hazlemere Road, Holland-on-Sea

Hazlemere Road Car Park in Holland-on-sea (Image: Google)

Ian Wilson, from the British Parking Association, added: “Tendring District Council has been a proud supporter of the Safer Parking Scheme for almost 20 years now as Elm Grove and Agate Road car parks were first accredited in 2004.

“The team is always passionate about the work they do and demonstrate true commitment to the safety and security of their customers. Congratulations on all your hard work and your continued commitment to achieving Park Mark Award standards.”