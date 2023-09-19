Essex County Council has developed a draft plan on how it plans to help reduce and manage waste in the county for the next three decades.

The project has been produced in collaboration with the 12 district, city and borough councils in Essex.

Within the strategy is a clear focus on working towards the authority's vision of ‘zero waste’ with the hopes of saving money for taxpayers and public services.

A consultation has now been launched, giving residents the opportunity to have their say on the draft plans before a final decision is made.

Councillor Peter Schwier is the chairman of the Essex Waste Partnership and Essex County Council’s Climate Czar.

He is also the cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling.

He said: “This is an important document which will influence the future of waste management in Essex for the next 30 years.

“It sets out how we can build on the positive progress we have already made as a county.

“We also want to go even further for the benefit of residents, businesses and the environment.

“We believe what we are proposing is not only vital to addressing the significant pressures of climate change, but it will also save money for taxpayers and public services in the long term.

“However, we haven't made any final decisions. We’re here to listen to what residents and businesses have to say about the draft strategy and use what they tell us to inform the final version.”

The consultation will run for ten weeks until November 22.

A series of in-person and online information events have been set up to provide people living and working in Essex with an opportunity to find out more about the draft strategy and ask questions.

These can be booked using the following links:

• Tuesday 19 September, 6pm to 7.30pm, Colchester Library

• Thursday 28 September, 6pm to 7.30pm, online

• Tuesday 3 October, 6pm to 7.30pm, Chelmsford Library

• Thursday 5 October, 6pm to 7.30pm, Great Parndon Library, Harlow

• Monday 9 October, 6pm to 7.30pm, Billericay Library

• Monday 6 November, 6pm to 7.30pm, online

An independent organisation will analyse all the consultation responses to be used by the Essex Waste Partnership to inform the final strategy.

The final plan is set to be shared with the public in 2024.

To complete the survey, click here.